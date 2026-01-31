Pilot Sumit Kapoor’s daughter pens emotional tribute after Baramati plane crash: ‘I will always be your Jhansi Ki Rani’
Pilot Sumit Kapoor’s daughter shared an emotional tribute after the Baramati plane crash.
Captain Sumit Kapur, one of the pilots aboard the Learjet 45 that crashed in Maharashtra’s Baramati on Wednesday, was remembered in an emotional tribute shared by his daughter on social media.
Taking to Instagram, Sanya Kapur Wadhwa posted a photograph with her father and poured out her grief in a message that captured the depth of a family’s loss.
Sanya wrote, “I don't even know, why I am writing this but I praying that you magically read this Dada. It looks a bad dream, I been wanting to wake up from. I am still trying to wrap my head around this and hoping you will call and say aur kaha hai meri Jhasi ki Rani. I love you and I always will be a papa ki pari. I just want this nightmare to end and call and speak to you. Like I said Born to Rule the skies and breathed your last while doing what you loved. Best Father, Greatest Aviator(Pilot) and sweetest Human Being. Captain Sumit Kapoor, Gone too soon.I Love you Dada. I will always be your brat your Jhasi Ki Rani.”
Take a look here at the post:
Details of the crash
The Learjet 45 aircraft crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning, sending shockwaves across the country. The plane was operated by Delhi based VSR Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and registered as VT SSK. Authorities confirmed that all on board lost their lives in the accident.
Captain Kapoor was the pilot in command of the aircraft. Among those killed were Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, his security officer Vidip Jadhav, first officer Captain Shambhavi Pathak and flight attendant Pinky Mali.
Family left behind
Captain Kapoor is survived by his wife Cheena, their son Shiv and daughter Sanya.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a journalist at Hindustan Times, skilled in creating engaging narratives across various genres, including human interest stories, trending topics, scientific developments, viral news, and social media trends. He is also an avid enthusiast of history.Read More