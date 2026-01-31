Pilot Sumit Kapoor’s daughter pens emotional tribute after Baramati plane crash: ‘I will always be your Jhansi Ki Rani’

Captain Sumit Kapur, one of the pilots aboard the Learjet 45 that crashed in Maharashtra’s Baramati on Wednesday, was remembered in an emotional tribute shared by his daughter on social media. Following the deadly Baramati crash, pilot Sumit Kapoor’s daughter penned a moving message remembering her father. (Instagram/mrslikeapro_ts)

Taking to Instagram, Sanya Kapur Wadhwa posted a photograph with her father and poured out her grief in a message that captured the depth of a family’s loss.

Sanya wrote, “I don't even know, why I am writing this but I praying that you magically read this Dada. It looks a bad dream, I been wanting to wake up from. I am still trying to wrap my head around this and hoping you will call and say aur kaha hai meri Jhasi ki Rani. I love you and I always will be a papa ki pari. I just want this nightmare to end and call and speak to you. Like I said Born to Rule the skies and breathed your last while doing what you loved. Best Father, Greatest Aviator(Pilot) and sweetest Human Being. Captain Sumit Kapoor, Gone too soon.I Love you Dada. I will always be your brat your Jhasi Ki Rani.”

Take a look here at the post: