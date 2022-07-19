Pizza filled with black coloured cheese at Mumbai eatery sparks chatter. Watch

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The video of Mumbai eatery selling pizza with black coloured cheese was posted on Instagram.
The image, taken from an Instagram video, shows pizza with black cheese.(Instagram/@pizzabyengineers)
Updated on Jul 19, 2022 07:26 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Pizza is a dish that has undergone various kinds of changes and experiments over the years. From pineapple to broccoli as toppings, there are various videos online that show different versions of the dish. There is now a latest inclusion to the list and it is pizza prepared with cheese of black colour.

The dish is prepared by a café located in Mumbai’s Andheri called Pizza By Engineers. In fact, there are also several videos, including one by the eatery, that show this unique dish. Just like this video shared five days ago with the caption, “India’s first ever black cheese pizza.” The video shows a few people eating the pizza. Once one of them pulls away a slice, the gooey black cheese is revealed.

Another video explained that the dish is called Black hole Pizza and it is priced at 445. The video also shows the pizza crust is black in colour. A text insert on the video explains that the colour is natural and no artificial substance is used.

Take a look at the videos:

Both the videos received tons of comments from people. While some expressed that they would love to try the dish, others are were convinced and shared their aversion.

“Looks interesting,” posted an Instagram user. “It looks like cement,” shared another. “Looks right out of Stranger Things,” expressed a third. “How is the colour black ? Which weird ingredients?” wondered a third. To which, another Instagram user wrote, “Charcoal (Edible).”

