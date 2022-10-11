Player takes Minecraft to another level, recreates known universe inside the game. Watch viral video

“If you can dream it, you can build it,” this is how the official website of Minecraft defines the game. Players often show their creativity in this game by building different things. A YouTuber named ChrisDaCow, however, took the display of creativity to a whole new level by recreating the known universe inside the game. A video of his creation is now going crazy viral online and may leave you stunned too.

Windows Central Gaming, a Twitter handle dedicated to PC/Xbox gaming news, posted the video. “Casually made the universe in Minecraft,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the video that gives a glimpse of the incredible creation:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 12 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. “I'm always in awe of the stuff some people make...like HOW?!,” commented a Twitter user. “This is amazing. I'm literally speechless,” expressed another. “Magnificent,” posted a third. “This is the best thing a gamer has ever done,” wrote a fourth.

ChrisDaCow earlier posted a longer version of the video on his YouTube channel. “You can have all of my builds now! I poured my soul into these builds and it’s honestly emotional to upload this after 2 months of constant work. This is the best video I have ever made by far with everything from improved story telling to the best builds I have ever produced,” he wrote as a part of his post’s caption.

In the video he shared his entire process of building the amazing creation. Take a look at the video:

The video received tons of appreciative comments. “This is unique. I haven't seen something so beautiful as this in Minecraft in my entire life. Good job.,” praised a YouTube user. “His editing, hard work, and quality is insane,” wrote another. “This video is truly next level and deserves a lot of recognition,” shared a third. What are your thoughts on the creation?

