PM Modi lauds artist’s creative Kannada language chart that makes learning ‘fun’

For some people, learning a language is fun and fulfilling; for others, it can be quite the opposite. In order to help people learn Kannada easily, an artist named Baadal Nanjundaswamy drew sketches of objects or animals from all 49 alphabets. Expectedly, his work caught the attention of many, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who shared his art on his official Twitter handle.

PM Modi retweeted the post shared by a Twitter user Kiran Kumar S. “46 out of 49 have pictorial hints. An awesome way to teach children the Kannada alphabet. (I don’t know the creator though). How many can you guess? If it is less than 40, start worrying,” read the caption shared alongside the image.

While retweeting Kiran Kumar S’s post, PM Modi wrote, “A creative way to make learning languages a fun activity, in this case, the beautiful Kannada language. ”

Soon, an elated Baadal Nanjundaswamy thanked PM Modi for appreciating his work. He wrote, “My work! Thank you so much @narendramodi.”

Since being shared on Twitter, all the posts have grabbed a lot of attention. Many even took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

“Congratulations sir,” posted an individual. “Great work,” wrote another. “@baadalvirus congratulations on creating this awesome work,” commented a third.

