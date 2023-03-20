PM Modi lauds German Embassy staff dancing to Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu in Old Delhi

Naatu Naatu fever is at an all time high after the song won an Oscar during the 95th Academy Awards. Social media is flooded with posts congratulating the team on their historic win. Some people are even doing so with beautiful dance performances. Just like the German Embassy staff recently did and that too after being challenged by South Korean Embassy staff. They took to the streets of Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi to celebrate the song’s win. And their performance won them praises from PM Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's tweet congratulating German Embassy staff for their performance on Naatu Naatu has created a buzz.(PTI, Twitter/@AmbAckermann)

“The colours and flavours of India! Germans can surely dance and dance well!” PM Modi tweeted as he re-shared a video tweeted by German Ambassador to India Dr Philipp Ackermann.

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also re-shared video along with a praiseful caption. “The German Ambassador & embassy staff & their rendition of #NaatuNaatu in Chandni Chowk. Following the Korean Embassy’s lead. I love the way this is turning into a diplomatic Olympics of one-upmanship! Ok, which nation’s embassy is next up?” he tweeted.

“Germans can't dance? Me & my Indo-German team celebrated #NaatuNaatu’s victory at #Oscar95 in Old Delhi. Ok, far from perfect. But fun! Thanks @rokEmbIndia for inspiring us. Congratulations & welcome back @alwaysRamCharan & @RRRMovie team! #embassychallange is open. Who's next?” Dr Philipp Ackermann wrote as he shared the video on his official Twitter handle.

The video opens to show some amazing shots of daily life in Old Delhi. The clip shows several things from food being prepared to people enjoying the tasty street foods. As the video progresses, Dr Philipp Ackerman enters the scene and receives a baton with the words “Naatu Naatu” and flag of South Korea printed on it. Recently, the South Korean Embassy staff took social media by storm with their performance to the hit track - so much so, they too received words of praise from PM Narendra Modi.

Talking about the video, it further shows the German ambassador and his Indo-German team dancing to the Oscar-winning song. They keep on dancing enthusiastically as people around them enjoy their performance and record them too.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 3.1 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 12,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here's what some Twitter users wrote while reacting to PM Modi's tweet:

“That’s indeed so beautiful,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent,” posted another. “Wow. This is awesome,” expressed a third. A few showed their reactions through heart or rose emoticons.

