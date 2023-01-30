‘Poha’ trends on Twitter as IndiGo shares pic of dish, calls it ‘fresh salad’

The name of the humble dish Poha started trending on Twitter and prompted people to post various responses. Why? It all started with a post by the airline IndiGo where they shared an image of the dish. However, instead of calling it poha, they used the name ‘fresh salad.’ The slip up didn’t go unnoticed and people started sharing various comments using the name of the dish. A few Twitter users also took to the comments section of the post shared by the airline to correct the mistake.

“Salads that are prepared and served on the same day, do try them. You’ll toss everything else away. #AiromaticFresh,” IndiGo tweeted. The image they shared shows a person squeezing a few drops of lemon on a plate of poha. And the caption on the image reads, “Fresh salads. Made today, served today.”

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has received more than three lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments. Besides replying that the dish is called poha, people also posted various comments, including when re-sharing the tweet.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“How dare they call this beauty a salad???” wrote a Twitter user. “Google be like: Did you mean ‘Poha’?” joked another. “Flattened Rice, potato and toasted Peanut salad with a dressing of peanut Oil, turmeric and lemon Juice,” joined a third. “My eyes and brain saying it is poha,” expressed a fourth. “Okayyyyyyy! I can’t even!” shared a fifth.

