Polar express? Ministry of Railways shares spectacular video of Srinagar station

"One of the most spectacular views this winter!" reads a part of the caption shared alongside the clip.
By Sanya Budhiraja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 08:47 AM IST
The image is a screengrab taken from the video shared on Twitter.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

The Ministry of Railways shared two recordings of Srinagar Railway station on their official Twitter account on January 9. These clips show a track maintenance operation underway to clear the snow that seems to have engulfed the site. The videos, which show stunning shots of the snow, have captured the attention of netizens since being shared on the micro-blogging platform. Chances are, watching the videos will leave you in awe too.

"One of the most spectacular views this winter! Srinagar Railway station- encompassed by Nature's snow blanket & Track Maintenance operations underway to clear the snow from the railway tracks," reads the caption shared alongside the almost 25-second-long clip.

The first recording opens to a shot of the tracks. A machine, which has a light layer of snow atop it, clears the snow from the tracks. It throws out the snow that it collects from a nozzle at the front, giving the illusion of snowfall.

Check out the post which has already accumulated over 32,400 views here:

If watching that video left you stunned, then we have a treat for you. Here's another recording which showcases a similarly mystical scene:

That tweet amassed nearly 900 likes and simultaneously accumulated many appreciative comments from netizens.

Here's what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, "Nice video".

Another individual wrote, "Beautiful". " Just wonderful," read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on these recordings?

