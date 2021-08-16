Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Policeman pays auto driver’s fine who turned up with son’s piggy bank cash

Nagpur City Police took to Twitter to share about the incident.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 04:16 PM IST
The image shows the policeman with the auto driver and his family.(Twitter/@NagpurPolice)

A post shared by Nagpur City Police on Twitter has now created a buzz online. It details the tale of a policeman who played Good Samaritan and paid off fines of an auto driver. This is a story that may win your heart.

The tweet by the department, when translated from Marathi, describes that the auto driver came to the police station with money from his son’s piggy bank. He urged the cop to take the money and free his car. A reply to the same post also explains that seeing his plight the policeman decided to pay the fine from his own pocket.

Take a look at the posts:

The post, since being shared, has won people’s hearts. They shared various comments to praise the cop and express appreciation for his gesture.

“We are proud of the Nagpur policeman for being a great human. Hats off,” wrote a Twitter user. “Very well appreciated... Humanity Still Exists,” shared another. “No words to say thank you Nagpur Police. We are always proud of whole police department. Jai Hind,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the tale?

