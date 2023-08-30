Policeman reacts to biker’s unusual rabbit helmet. Watch

A video showing a policeman’s reaction to a man wearing an unusual helmet has left people chuckling. The video was posted on Instagram by Bunny, a content creator known for wearing captivating helmets while riding.

The image shows the biker wearing a dramatic helmet. (Instagram/@ak_on_wheels__)

“Wait for police,” reads the caption of the video that captures the reaction of the cop. The clip opens to show the man on his bike wearing a bright-coloured helmet. What is interesting is that the hard exterior of the headgear is covered in a fuzzy material. The helmet also has two large bunny ears attached to the top.

The Instagram video shows the rider going around wearing the helmet and suddenly he notices two policemen standing at the corner of the road. Though both of them look at the biker, one of them has the sweetest reaction ever to his headgear.

Take a look at the police’s reaction to this biker’s unusual helmet:

The video was posted five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 5.1 million views, and the numbers are increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered tons of comments.

What did Instagram users say about this video of the biker and policeman?

“Police wale uncle ka appreciation button [This is the appreciation button for the police uncle],” commented an Instagram user. “Helmet cover kahan milta hai, batao na please [Please tell me where to get his helmet cover],” shared another. “I saw him wearing this helmet today,” added a third. “Policeman had such a cute reaction,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video of the cop’s reaction to this man’s dramatic helmet?