Man gives free helmet to speeding biker on Lucknow expressway, Mumbai Traffic Police reacts

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 16, 2023 08:00 PM IST

Helmet man of India was seen giving a free helmet to a biker on Lucknow expressway. Watch the video inside.

Raghavendra Singh, who goes by the name of 'Helmet man of India' on social media, has aimed increase awareness about road safety. The man is often seen handing out helmets to passersby and making them aware of the dangers of riding without a helmet. Recently, another video of him giving a helmet to a man has gone viral on Twitter.

Man gives free helmet to biker on Lucknow expressway. (Twitter/@@helmet_man_)
"I did not exceed the car's speed above 100, but when a person overtook me on the Lucknow Expressway, I was stunned because he was without a helmet, and his speed was more than us. To give him a safety cover and to catch him, we had to drive the car over 100. #Helmetman," wrote Kumar in the post's caption.

In the video, Kumar is seen driving his automobile while wearing a helmet. He signals to the biker in front of him to stop his bike. He informed the rider that he had been following him for a considerable amount of time because he was not wearing a helmet. Then Kumar hands him a brand new helmet and asks him to be careful on the road.

This video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over one million times. The share also has several likes and comments. Even Mumbai Traffic Police reacted to the clip and wrote, "This is called heartful expression of concern."

An individual posted, "You are doing a great service to society Raghvendra ji. People on two-wheelers must wear helmets for their personal safety." Another person added, "Very commendable work. If you come to Lucknow, give me a chance to meet you." "This is a great gesture, hope it inspires many," posted a third.

