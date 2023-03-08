Chandigarh adviser Dharam Pal inaugurates centre of excellence in road safety at PEC

UT adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday inaugurated the Chandigarh Centre of Excellence in Road Safety (CCERS) under the Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS) in the building of Punjab Engineering College (PEC). UT adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday inaugurated the Chandigarh Centre of Excellence in Road Safety (CCERS) under the Chandigarh Road Safety Society (CRSS) in the building of Punjab Engineering College (PEC). (HT File Photo)

The centre will function as a lead agency in road safety as per the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety. The objective behind setting up of this centre is to have systematic and scientific analysis of causal factors behind accidents to prepare and execute detailed road safety programmes in the UT, undertake public awareness and outreach programmes on road safety issues and to promote and facilitate research in various aspects of road safety etc.

The society has members from all the stakeholder departments,transport, police, engineering, department of planning and MC as well as road safety experts on non- motorised transport and road safety engineering along with public persons having experience of working in the field of road safety.

It is expected that the centre of excellence on road safety will provide a platform to the policy makers of Chandigarh to develop holistic understanding of the issues/challenges being faced in making safer roads for commuters and to bring in innovative solutions for better planning and development of road infrastructure with the active participation of citizens.

The centre will mainly assist in the identification of black spots and their removal, undertaking traffic simulation studies for management of traffic and mitigating congestion, accident investigation and analysis to relate scene i.e., road re-engineering and redesign and the data analytics and review of policy and to develop communication strategy, including emotional appeal.

Meanwhile, an annual report on “Road Safety in Chandigarh-2021” was also released, which contains systematic compilation of information about road crashes that occurred in the UT in 2021.