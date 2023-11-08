Pomsky dog’s poop detection helps human with diaper duty for baby. Here’s how

A video of a Pomsky dog is going viral on social media and is leaving people laughing hard. Why, you ask? Well, the video shows the dog signalling her pet parents when it’s time for a diaper change for a baby. While many expressed that she is a good babysitter, others simply can’t stop grinning from ear to ear.

Pomsky dog alerting human after smelling baby. (Instagram/@sapphie_the_pomsky)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Sapphie the poop detector,” reads the caption to the video shared on the Instagram handle @sapphie_the_pomsky. The page is dedicated to the Pomsky named Sapphire. The video opens to show Sapphire sniffing a baby lying in a cradle. She then presses the buzzer that says ‘poop’ and goes on to press the one adjacent to it that says ‘change diaper’. Upon hearing this, the pet parent goes to check the diaper and proceeds to change it.

Watch the dog video here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 1.2 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Sapphie: promoted to house supervisor; dad: got more house chores,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Sapphie does NOT want her baby brother sitting in a poopy diaper. Good job Sapphie.”

“She’s probably a good babysitter,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “She is gagging.”

“That’s hilarious,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Smart dog.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON