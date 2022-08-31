Porcupine eats corn on the cob in an adorably cute way, video goes viral

The Internet is full of amazing animal content that never ceases to make us smile and giggle. Just like this video of a porcupine eating corn on the cob. And whether you like your corn with butter or spices, the video is bound to tug at your heartstrings and may make you crave the snack.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is credited to the Instagram page Cincinnati Zoo and has been reshared by the page called Animals Doing Things on the meta-owned platform. The page has over 5.1 million dedicated followers on Instagram who look forward to amazing animal content daily. "We love corn here," read the caption accompanying the cute video. The video, a montage of clips, shows a porcupine eating corn, and netizens can't get enough of its cuteness.

Watch the viral video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being shared 15 hours ago, the video has raked up more than a million views. The share has also prompted people to express their thoughts in the comments section.

"It's COHN! It has the juice!!" posted an individual. Another wrote, "Look at this guy. He's so cute, I love his nose." "I always knew porcupines sounded like that," commented a third.

An Instagram user pointed out, "The little microphone!" "This is soooo perfect!" shared another with a smiling Face with Heart-Eyes emoticons.