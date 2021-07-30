Post on stolen peaches prompts neighbour to do this. Heartening tale wows people

“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness,” these words, written several years ago by Roman philosopher Seneca, perfectly capture the essence of this post which is now winning people’s hearts on Instagram. There is a possibility that the story of a thoughtful act will win you over too. This is a story of how a neighbour reacted when an individual’s peaches were stolen from their tree.

“It’s the little things,” reads the caption of the post. The share is complete with two images. One of the images details the story. “I posted yesterday about all of the peaches on my tree getting stolen and this was on my porch today. Thank you,” it reads. The other image is a letter the person received along with a basketful of peaches.

“Hi Dawn, our neighbour on Clark Place has a peace tree in her backyard and she delivered a lot of peaches to me yesterday. I know it’s not the same as having peaches from your own tree, but at least you can enjoy some grown in Dennison Place. Sheila,” reads the letter.

Take a look at the heartwarming post:

The post, since being shared some nine hours ago on Instagram, has gathered more than 1,500 likes. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“When your neighbors are just peachy,” wrote an Instagram user. “The world is still a beautiful place,” expressed another. “So thoughtful,” commented a third. “That’s awesome,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the tale?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON