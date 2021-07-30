Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Post on stolen peaches prompts neighbour to do this. Heartening tale wows people
trending

Post on stolen peaches prompts neighbour to do this. Heartening tale wows people

“It’s the little things,” reads the caption of the post about stolen peaches.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 08:37 AM IST
One of the images shared along with the post about stolen peaches.(Instagram/@nextdoor)

“Wherever there is a human being, there is an opportunity for a kindness,” these words, written several years ago by Roman philosopher Seneca, perfectly capture the essence of this post which is now winning people’s hearts on Instagram. There is a possibility that the story of a thoughtful act will win you over too. This is a story of how a neighbour reacted when an individual’s peaches were stolen from their tree.

“It’s the little things,” reads the caption of the post. The share is complete with two images. One of the images details the story. “I posted yesterday about all of the peaches on my tree getting stolen and this was on my porch today. Thank you,” it reads. The other image is a letter the person received along with a basketful of peaches.

“Hi Dawn, our neighbour on Clark Place has a peace tree in her backyard and she delivered a lot of peaches to me yesterday. I know it’s not the same as having peaches from your own tree, but at least you can enjoy some grown in Dennison Place. Sheila,” reads the letter.

Take a look at the heartwarming post:

The post, since being shared some nine hours ago on Instagram, has gathered more than 1,500 likes. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

“When your neighbors are just peachy,” wrote an Instagram user. “The world is still a beautiful place,” expressed another. “So thoughtful,” commented a third. “That’s awesome,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the tale?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram

Related Stories

trending

Author asks people to share tales of kindness. They deliver and how

PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:38 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt post to celebrate nephew Agastya’s birthday

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory

Cat tests Husky’s patience in hilarious video. Doggo’s reaction is too adorable

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP