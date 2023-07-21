Postcard sent in 1969 from Paris gets delivered in 2023

In today’s era, sending letters or postcards might not be a common thing. However, years ago, it was one of the most prominent ways of communication. People from different parts of the world used to send each other postcards. Sometimes, they would get delivered on time. Other times they might get delayed and take some time to reach the person. And in this case, it took 54 years to reach the address. However, that’s not where the story ends.

Snapshot of the postcard which was sent in 1969 and got delivered in 2023.(Facebook/@Jessicameans)

Facebook user Jessica Means shared, “Help me solve this mystery! Please repost/share. I'd love to learn how this made its way home across the decades. Maybe you or someone you know remembers the Gagnons or has a clue as to who might have mailed this from Tallahassee in 2023!”

She further added, “This postcard came in the mail today addressed to: ‘Mr & Mrs Rene Gagnon Or current resident.’ It was originally postmarked on March 15, 1969 from Paris however took 54 years to reach its destination! It has a new postmark of July 12 2023 from Tallahassee, Florida. Clearly, the ‘or current resident’ and new postage stamp were intentional so how did it get from Paris to Tallahassee to Maine?!

What does the postcard read?

Means shared on Facebook the content of the postcard. It read, “Dear folks, By the time you get this I will have long since been home, but it just seems proper to send this from the Tour Eiffel, where I am now. Don't have a chance to see much but having fun.”

Take a look at the post shared by Jessica Means here:

This post was shared just two days ago. Since being posted, it has grabbed the attention of many and has received several likes. Many also shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at what people are saying about this postcard:

An individual wrote, “What a story, this is so cool!” A second commented, “Amazing.” “Love this,” expressed a third. Some others have also tagged their friends in hope that they would know the person for whom the postcard was originally written for.

