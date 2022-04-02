Pravin Tambe gets emotional while watching his biopic with players of Kolkata Knight Riders

A video involving cricketer Pravin Tambe and the players of Kolkata Knight Riders was recently posted online. The video showcases the reaction of Tambe while watching the film with the KKR squad. Shared on the franchise’s official Twitter handle, the video may leave you emotional too.

“Never give up on your dreams, they do come true,” KKR wrote as the first line of the caption that they shared along with the video. It is also a line from the biopic called Kaun Pravin Tambe? where actor Shreyas Talpade plays the role of the cr

KKR, in the caption, also added, “Scenes from last night as the boys watched the inspiring #KaunPravinTambe at a special screening by Disney+ Hotstar. There post is completed with the hashtags #KKRHaiTaiyaar and #IPL2022.

The video opens to show the players in a room watching the film on a big screen. In between, they are also seeing talking with Tambe. That, however, is not all that the video showcases. So, take a look:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Would be such a proud moment for Pravin Tambe. Gave me goosebumps when he was speaking in the above video. You're a star Tambe. We always talk about big cricketers but hardly about cricketers who worked so hard and remained unsung. We are proud of you Pravin Tambe,”wrote a Twitter user.

“One of the best biopic ever watched! Such an inspiration and must watch for all age groups as he rightly says age is just a number!! Dreams do come if you never give up!” posted another. “Really a very motivational movie. Anything is possible if you put your heart and soul in it. Congratulations @legytambe sir for everything you achieved and hats off to your passion for playing cricket,” commented a third.

Pravin Tambe made headlines when at the age of 41 he was picked by Rajasthan Royals franchise for IPL 2013. After a few years, Kolkata Knight Riders purchased him during an IPL auction. However, Tambe's contract was cancelled after played in a foreign league (Caribbean Premier League) without taking BCCI's permission.

What are your thoughts on the video?