‘Preeti Gupta kaha hai? Aapka bacha yaha hai’: Hundreds rally to help little boy find mother at CJP protest

A video from the recent CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) protest has been widely shared for showing a touching moment of kindness among protesters. The clip captures how strangers in a massive crowd came together to help a young boy find his mother after they got separated during the protest.

Lost child reunited with mother as strangers help during CJP protest. (Instagram/@edge.stream)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video was shared by Instagram page @edge.stream. The caption read, "A peaceful protest turned into a heartbreaking moment when a little boy was suddenly separated from his mother in the middle of the massive crowd. As fear and panic took over, complete strangers came together in the most unexpected way. Instead of walking away, they began shouting his mother's name like a protest slogan, passing it from one group to another until it echoed through the crowd. Moments later, his mother heard the calls, rushed towards him, and the two shared an emotional reunion that left everyone around them smiling. A beautiful reminder that even in the biggest crowds, humanity can still bring people home."

(Also Read: Netflix exec fired from $1.1 million job after confessing to medical ketamine use)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the clip, protesters can be heard shouting, "Preeti Gupta kahan hai, aapka bachan yahan hai." The crowd joins in, repeating the mother's name as people search for her. After a few minutes, they manage to identify her location. The child then runs towards his mother, leading to an emotional reunion as people around them watch the moment unfold. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the clip, protesters can be heard shouting, "Preeti Gupta kahan hai, aapka bachan yahan hai." The crowd joins in, repeating the mother's name as people search for her. After a few minutes, they manage to identify her location. The child then runs towards his mother, leading to an emotional reunion as people around them watch the moment unfold. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Take a look:

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Internet reacts

The comments section was filled with appreciation for the protesters who helped reunite the child with his mother.

"Safest protest ever," one user wrote.

Another commented, "I’m literally crying… why can’t we be just like this? Always? Hamesha?"

"This should be the official way to reunite kids with parents at all public gatherings," another person said.

A viewer wrote, "This is my country without hate with religion and caste, just pure love."

Another comment read, "This wasn’t a protest. It was poetry. It was cinema. It was art."

(Also Read: From blaming others to taking credit: Hyderabad woman shares 10 workplace behaviours to avoid)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Many users also praised the younger generation. One person wrote, "Proud to be Gen Z generation."

Another added, "A crowd became a family for a moment."

A user from across the border commented, “What beautiful stories from protest. Hats off to Indian youth, greetings from across the border.”