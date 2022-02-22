Pregnant woman shows off dance moves to Alia Bhatt's Dholida from Gangubai Kathiawadi

The release date for Gangubai Kathiawadi is February 25 and is pretty much almost here. Ahead of this movie's release, social media is abuzz with content related to it. Many people have recently hopped onto the trend of acing the hook steps to the song Dholida from this movie. In the movie, this song has been picturised on actor Alia Bhatt who plays the titular role in it. Recently, a video has been shared on Instagram by a pregnant woman who can also be seen doing the steps to this song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman can be seen in an outdoor setting donning a flowy, floral dress. And though she is in quite an advanced stage of her pregnancy, the woman aces every single step in the song to the exact beats. She can also be seen smiling from ear to ear and with the exact feisty expressions that this hit song demands.

The video was shared on Instagram by The Modern Singhs, who are a YouTube creator family. They captioned the video with, “The minute I saw this trend I knew I wanted to do it - I love the energy of Alia Bhatt. This will be our final dancing reel of Mini Singh still inside my stomach - I can’t wait to have her dance with me one day!” They also tagged the actor in the caption.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch the dance video right here:

The video was posted on Instagram a bit more than three hours ago and has already become a hit. It has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views and several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring how gracefully the pregnant woman danced.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman's husband took to the comments section in order to post, “Amazing as always, baby! Wish I could do this with you.” “How are you so beautifully amazing? Lots of love to you pretty mama,” posted another individual. “Mini Singh dancing in there too,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?