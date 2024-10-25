Menu Explore
Priests, worshippers throw chairs at each other during 6-hour fight inside Ukraine church. Video

ByHT Trending Desk | Edited by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Oct 25, 2024 01:19 PM IST

Pro-Ukrainian Christians confronted Moscow Patriarchate supporters in a chaotic scene that lasted over six hours.

lashes erupted at St. Michael's Cathedral as supporters of the Moscow Patriarchate attempted to storm the church after it had been transferred to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

Ukraine: Several people sustained injuries during the clashes at St. Michael's Cathedral.(X)
Ukraine: Several people sustained injuries during the clashes at St. Michael's Cathedral.(X)

Pro-Ukrainian Christians confronted Moscow Patriarchate supporters in a chaotic scene that lasted over six hours, resulting in physical confrontations involving sticks, stones, and chairs, The US Sun reported.

Several people sustained injuries during the clashes at St. Michael's Cathedral and were promptly attended to by medical professionals for treatment.

Reports indicate that representatives of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) allegedly forced their way through the entrance gates of St. Michael's Cathedral and used tear gas against a gathering of Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) supporters.

Check out the videos here:

According to the Times, Father Nazari Zasansky, a military chaplain, condemned the Moscow-aligned church as a "tool of the Russian security services," accusing it of undermining Ukrainian morale and promoting propaganda.

The situation escalated when Metropolitan Feodosiy, a leader of the Moscow-affiliated church, arrived at the scene amidst the chaos. He faces accusations of inciting inter-religious conflict and subversive activities against Ukraine. Cherkasy's mayor, Anatoly Bondarenko, encouraged public dialogue regarding the presence of the Moscow church in the city.

Father Nazarii emphasized the need for Kyiv to secure control over the cathedral, asserting that the Russian Orthodox Church misrepresents itself as a Ukrainian entity while failing to support the Ukrainian army. Regional governor Igor Taburets stated that law enforcement is investigating the incident, expressing support for Ukraine's claim over the holy site.

