Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Primary school student in Andhra Pradesh visits police station with friends over pencil issue
trending

Primary school student in Andhra Pradesh visits police station with friends over pencil issue

Andhra Pradesh police took to their official Twitter handle to share the video.
The image shows a group of kids.(Twitter/@APPOLICE100)
Published on Nov 28, 2021 04:47 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

In school, when someone took your pen or pencil but failed to return it what did you do? Probably nothing. However, this primary school student hailing from Andhra Pradesh had something else in mind. He knocked on the doors of a police station to seek justice.

Andhra Pradesh Police took to Twitter to share the video. They also posted a caption explaining the situation. “Even Primary School Children trust #APPolice. There is a paradigm shift in the attitude, behaviour and sensitivity of AP Police in way of giving confidence and reassurance to the people of #AP,” they wrote.

The police department also shared a few more tweets, in the same thread, to explain the situation in detail. 

“We are witnessing a situation in a viral video where children of a primary school approached PedaKaduburu Police Station of #Kurnool District to solve their #Pencil Problem and to lodge complaint also,” they also wrote.

The video showcases two kids explaining the situation to the police while a few others, standing in the background, are seen laughing. The video ends on a happy note showing the kids leaving the police station with smiles on their faces.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video shared by Andhra Pradesh Police?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh twitter viral video
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
26/11 Mumbai attacks
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2
26/11 Mumbai Attack 13th anniversary
Black Friday 2021
Constitution Day
PM Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP