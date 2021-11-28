Primary school student in Andhra Pradesh visits police station with friends over pencil issue

In school, when someone took your pen or pencil but failed to return it what did you do? Probably nothing. However, this primary school student hailing from Andhra Pradesh had something else in mind. He knocked on the doors of a police station to seek justice.

Andhra Pradesh Police took to Twitter to share the video. They also posted a caption explaining the situation. “Even Primary School Children trust #APPolice. There is a paradigm shift in the attitude, behaviour and sensitivity of AP Police in way of giving confidence and reassurance to the people of #AP,” they wrote.

The police department also shared a few more tweets, in the same thread, to explain the situation in detail.

“We are witnessing a situation in a viral video where children of a primary school approached PedaKaduburu Police Station of #Kurnool District to solve their #Pencil Problem and to lodge complaint also,” they also wrote.

The video showcases two kids explaining the situation to the police while a few others, standing in the background, are seen laughing. The video ends on a happy note showing the kids leaving the police station with smiles on their faces.

Take a look at the video:

