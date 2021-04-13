Home / Trending / Prince Harry looks the spitting image of Prince Philip in this vintage cover pic
trending

Prince Harry looks the spitting image of Prince Philip in this vintage cover pic

The picture shared on Instagram has now gone all kinds of viral.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 06:56 PM IST
The vintage picture, which is of Prince Philip, at first glance looks like that of Prince Harry.(Instagram/@chrisjacksongetty/AP)

Prince Philip died aged 99 on March 9, said Buckingham Palace. Mourners from across the world started pouring in their tributes for the Duke of Edinburgh on various social media platforms. Many also shared pictures to pay their respects. One such image of a vintage cover picture of Paris Match magazine shared by Chris Jackson, a Getty Images Royal Photographer, has gone viral for an unusual reason. The picture, which is of Prince Philip, at first glance looks like that of Prince Harry.

“I was reminded today of this incredible vintage @parismatch_magazine from 1957 I acquired a few years ago. I was blown away the minute I spotted it. It always reminds me of the unique, historic reference points that Royal photography provides. The front cover features a fantastically suave Prince Philip on tour with The Queen,” Jackson wrote while sharing the picture of the magazine cover a day ago.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Virat Kohli shares post practice selfie with AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel

‘Gracefully strong’: Woman flawlessly splits in saree, video is a must-watch

Spanish children swap classrooms for beach lessons

Harsh Goenka posts he is ready to play in IPL, has two requests for team owners

His post gathered nearly 16,000 likes – and counting. People share various comments on the resemblance between the two princes.

“Harry looks so much like Phillip,” wrote an Instagram user. “I’ve always thought Harry resembles his grandfather, and this photo is proof,” shared another. “Totally did a double take thinking it was Harry,” said a third.

Prince Philip married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, before she became Queen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prince philip prince harry instagram

Related Stories

trending

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband, dies aged 99. People tweet tributes

PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 06:31 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ramadan 2021
Gudi Padwa 2021
Chaitra Navratri 2021
IPL 2021 points table
KKR vs MI Preview
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP