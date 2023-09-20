Prince William, Kate Middleton hiring 'low ego' CEO to run household

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in search of a CEO to manage Kensington Palace. A job posting for this role was shared on the official website of Odgers Berndtson, a recruitment agency. According to the job description, the applicant will answer directly to the senior members of the Royal household. Kate Middleton Prince William are looking for a CEO to TRHs The Prince and Princess of Wales. (AP)

"This is a unique opportunity to join the dedicated team at Kensington Palace who support the outstanding work of Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince and Princess of Wales. The CEO is the most senior and accountable leader for the Household, reporting directly to TRHs, The Prince and Princess of Wales. They will be responsible for the development and implementation of TRH’s long-term strategy and continuing to strengthen a professional and collaborative Household culture," reads the description of the job posting. (Also Read: Viral Video: Kate Middleton comforts Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon loss)

"Candidates will bring a track record of strategic and cultural leadership in complex, fast-paced settings, and the ability to demonstrate core values of discretion, humility, integrity, and diplomacy, at the heart of this distinctive working environment,” the requirement post further states.

The agency further shared a document detailing about the role and the responsibilities one has to undertake as the CEO. It states that the CEO should be able to operate as a "servant leader.” and also should be "emotionally intelligent, with a low ego.”

The working hours for this job are "37.5 hours per week (Monday to Friday), and such other hours that are necessary for the proper fulfillment of duties, or to meet unexpected or urgent demands."

The job is "primarily based at Kensington Palace, with regular travel to Windsor Castle and some overnight travel within the UK and internationally, as and when required."

