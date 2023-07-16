Viral Video: Kate Middleton comforts Ons Jabeur after Wimbledon loss

A heartwarming video that has been going viral online shows Kate Middleton comforting Ons Jabeur after her loss in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon. Jaber lost 6-4, 6-4 to unseeded player Marketa Vondrousova in the finals. This marks the second successive final Jabeur has lost at the tournament after being defeated by Elena Rybakina last year. The runner-up was understandably emotional and broke down in tears as this was the third time she had lost a Grand Slam final. It was then that the Duchess of Cambridge stepped in and consoled her. Kate Middleton comforting Ons Jabeur after she lost the Wimbledon final. (Twitter/@Wimbledon)

“A royal embrace,” reads the caption of the video shared on Twitter by Wimbledon. The video shows Kate Middleton embracing Jabeur and offering words of comfort as she rubs her arm. Interestingly, this marks the second year in a row that Princess Kate has been there to console Jabeur on Centre Court.

When one of the reporters asked Jabeur about her interaction with Kate Middleton in the post-match interview, she said, “Same thing after last year: to encourage me to be strong, to come back and win a Grand Slam, win a Wimbledon. Obviously she was very nice. She didn’t know if she wanted to give me a hug or not. I told her hugs are always welcome with me. That was a very nice moment and she’s always nice to me.”

“Congratulations to Marketa and her team for this amazing tournament. You are an amazing player and I know you had a lot of injuries so I’m very happy for you. I don’t know, I’m just… It’s gonna be a tough day for me but I’m not gonna give up and I’m gonna come back stronger and win against…,” she added.

She concluded, “It’s an amazing tournament for me, I wish I can continue until the end. I want to thank my team for always believing in me and we are going to make it one day, I promise you. Thank you, guys, for coming, thank you for cheering for me. The energy is amazing from day one at Wimbledon. I really appreciate your support. It’s been a tough journey but that’s tennis and I promise I will come back one day and win this tournament.”

The video, tweeted a day ago, has gone viral with over 1.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

A Twitter user wrote, “Princess Catherine is the living example of education, humility and empathy...exactly what the world needs.” “What a moment!” expressed another. A third added, “Such a beautiful moment. Well done Catherine. Ons is a great player. Keep up the great work.” “Reminds me of the year the Duchess of Kent comforted Jana Novotna,” posted a fourth. A fifth commented, “Such a heartwarming moment! Sending all the best to Ons.”

