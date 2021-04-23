Home / Trending / Prince William, Kate Middleton share cute pic of Prince Louis. Post goes viral
Prince William, Kate Middleton share cute pic of Prince Louis. Post goes viral

“He’s clearly a mom twin,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the post shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton about Prince Louis.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The image shows Prince William and Kate Middleton.(Instagram/@kensingtonroyal)

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently shared a picture of Prince Louis. The pic, which shows the little prince riding a bicycle, has now gone all kinds of viral.

Shared on official Instagram page of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the image was posted about 16 hours ago to celebrate Prince Louis’ third birthday. He was born on April 23, 2018 and is the third and youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Their other two children are Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

“Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis,” reads the caption shared along with the picture.

Since being posted, it has been liked by many. Till now, the post has gathered more than 1.3 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. People shared various comments on the picture. Many wrote how Prince Louis looks just like his mother Kate Middleton.

“He’s clearly a mom twin,” wrote an Instagram user. The same notion was expressed by a few others too. “Can’t believe he is three,” shared another. “Adorable. Thank you for sharing your family with the world!” said a third.

What do you think of the picture of Prince Louis shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton?

What do you think of the picture of Prince Louis shared by Prince William and Kate Middleton?

