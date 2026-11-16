Prince William tried playing the Assamese pepa during his 2016 Kaziranga visit with Catherine

Prince William and Kate Middleton are back in Mumbai, nearly 11 years after their first official visit to India together in April 2016. Their earlier tour took them to several parts of the country, including Assam, where the royal couple received a traditional welcome during their stay near Kaziranga National Park. The evening featured local music, dance and a campfire gathering. Prince William and Kate during their 2016 visit to Kaziranga in Assam.

How Assam welcomed Prince William and Kate in 2016 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Assam on April 12, 2016, as part of their week-long tour of India and Bhutan. They travelled to Kaziranga and stayed at Diphlu River Lodge, close to the national park.

A campfire had been arranged at the lodge, where local singers, musicians and dancers welcomed the couple with traditional performances. William and Kate watched the artists perform and spent time interacting with them.

A report by ABC News described the welcome as an intimate gathering around a campfire, with singers and dancers dressed in vibrant costumes. Kate wore a patterned Anna Sui dress for the occasion.