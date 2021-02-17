Priya Prakash Varrier’s lip-syncing video is Instagram’s new love

Priya Prakash Varrier, who rose to fame overnight after her wink in the hit track Manikya Malaraya Poovi sent the entire nation tripping, is back with a new video. This one shows her lip-syncing to the song Manwa Laage from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Happy New Year.

It is her expressions in the video which has now created a stir and won people over. Chances are her video will make you say “Wow” too.

Since being shared, the video has quickly gathered tons of likes - over 1.3 lakh. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Many shared either fire emoji or love emoji to express their reactions to the clip. Some requested her to make another wink video.

“Wow great,” shared an Instagram user. “You look so cute,” expressed another. “Beautiful,” shared a third.

On the work front, Varrier will appear in Telugu action-thriller Check alongside Nithiin and Rakul Preet Singh. With this movie, she will be making her Tollywood debut. The film is set to hit the theaters on February 26.

