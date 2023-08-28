Productivity hacks we all can learn from Richard Branson

Self-made billionaire Richard Branson is one of the most influential people today. He often speaks about how he stays productive, and his words have truly impacted people globally. Billionaire entrepreneur and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson. (REUTERS)

And, if you happen to be someone who wants to learn from Richard Branson, writer Kamal Ravikant has shared a few important lessons he gained from Branson while spending time with him.

Ravikant appeared on The Daily Stoic podcast with host Ryan Holiday. During their candid conversation, they discussed a few pointers that people can take from Richard Branson. (Also Read: Virgin Galactic launches first flight of private tourists to the edge of space)

Ravikant says Branson starts his day with a fitness routine and stays consistent with it. He also takes care of what he eats and indulges in a healthy breakfast.

"Then he goes and works. He puts his hours in, right? Whatever the job is. And then he sits down and spends a little bit of time on something that bothers him in the world," he says during the conversation. (Also Read: Harsh Goenka's post on 'people complaining about unemployment' sparks debate)

Ravikant goes on to add that Branson does not get over social media and complain about things that bothers him. Instead, he believes in taking action and working on it. "He does something about it," says Ravikant. "And then he plays. He makes time to play... and then gets enough quality of time with his family," he adds.

Ravikant goes on to say, "That's a full day. That's a great life right there. And then you add that over time. That's a full life."

What do you think about these three pointers by Richard Branson?

