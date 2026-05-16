‘Prof gave ₹5 lakh grant, IIT seniors invested ₹4 crore’: Bengaluru CEO recalls startup journey

Countering the popular narrative that India is a low-trust society, a Bengaluru-based startup founder recently shared a heartwarming post about the immense institutional and community backing that fueled his entrepreneurial journey. Reflecting on his early days, the CEO detailed how his college professor handed him a ₹5 lakh grant just to quit his job and launch out, while seniors later backed him with ₹4 crore of their personal capital. Siddharth Dialani's heartwarming post about his startup journey has gone viral. (LinkedIn/Siddharth Dialani)

“I belong to a start-up community where my professor gave me a grant of INR 5L so that I quit my job and start up,” Bengaluru CEO Siddharth Dialani, who graduated from IIT Madras, wrote.

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The founder continued, “My college seniors invested INR 4Cr of their personal money in my start-up. Scores of advisors gave me their hundreds of hours, without expecting anything in return.”

In the following lines, the entrepreneur explained, “This continues to happen and I continue to pass on my time and some of my wealth to juniors and young entrepreneurs. I'm sorry that some feel we are a low trust society due to what they see around them. I won't agree to this for the entire nation unless presented with extensive data. Otherwise, anecdotal data exists from both sides.”

He shared the post in reaction to a tweet labelling India as a “low-trust” society.