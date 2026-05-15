CEO spends ₹96 lakh a year for roles that bring ‘zero revenue’, shares why

Many founders view hiring strictly through the lens of immediate ROI, prioritising roles that bring in direct revenue. However, a CEO is challenging this mindset by revealing that he spends ₹8 lakhs every month on employees who don't bring in a single rupee. By shifting his perspective on "support roles," he argues that the real cost isn't the salary paid, but the founder's time lost to administrative clutter. Chandigarh-based founder and CEO Pratham Jindal. (LinkedIn/Pratham Jindal)

Chandigarh-based founder and CEO Pratham Jindal wrote, “I pay ₹8 lakhs every month to people who don't bring in a single rupee for Praper. Before you think I've lost my mind, hear me out. There are two types of hires you'll make as a founder: 1. Revenue roles. 2. Support roles.”

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In the rest of the LinkedIn post, he explained his reasoning. “Revenue roles include editors, designers, salespeople - they directly make the business money, so every founder prioritises them. The ROI is visible. But when it comes to support roles like HR, admin, IT, founder’s office, content and office operations - most founders hesitate. Nobody looks at them and says: ‘This person made us ₹20 lakhs this quarter.’ So founders keep delaying those hires. And I've been guilty of that too.”

Jindal continued, “Until I realised I was spending hours every week on things like:-Handling payroll issues -Coordinating interviews -Following up with vendors -Approving invoices at 11 p.m.”

How did he handle the issues? The entrepreneur shared a simple formula. “So I came up with a simple way to know when it's time to bring them in: Write down every task you handle in a week. Next to each one, note how much time it takes. If your list is eating up 8-10 hours per week, it's time to hire for the support roles. Because your biggest resource isn't money. It's your time and bandwidth.”

He concludes the post by saying, “That’s why I no longer see those ₹8 lakhs as an expense.” The CEO also posted a picture of himself along with a text insert that read: “I pay ₹96L/year for roles that bring in zero revenue. And I don't regret it at all.”