Professional diver beautifully dives into waterbody from balcony in Italy. Watch

A video shared by professional diver Molly Carlson is creating a lot of buzz online. The wonderful video shows her jumping into a waterbody from a balcony in Italy. It is the diving skills of the athlete which make this video amazing to watch.

“DIVE FROM AN ITALIAN BALCONY? Sure, why not. What a great start to the event here in Italy! One of my favourite locations to jump from. Thanks to @redbullitalia [Red Bull Italia] for making friends with the owner of this gorgeous home,” she wrote and posted the video.

The wonderful clip opens to show Carlson standing in the balcony of a house overlooking a beautiful scenario. She then explains what she is going to do and dives into a waterbody.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 6.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also gathered nearly 23,000 likes. The post prompted people to share various comments.

“That’s how you dive into the weekend in style,” wrote an Instagram user. “Goodness, Molly. You are making me nervous!!!” expressed another. “Absolutely nope,” joked another. “I love your videos, but they also terrify me. I'm beyond scared of heights,” posted a fourth.