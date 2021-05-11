Home / Trending / Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter
Professor’s gesture for graduate student and her baby wins hearts on Twitter

MIT Professor Troy Littleton shared a picture of the crib inside his office.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 01:10 PM IST
The image shows the crib in Professor Troy Littleton's office.(Twitter@JTroyLittleton)

Heartening acts of kindness can touch people’s hearts and this one by a professor is among them. In a tweet posted on the micro-blogging platform, the professor shared how he has set up a travel crib in his office so that his graduate student could bring her little girl to work.

“My favorite new equipment purchase for the lab – a travel crib to go in my office so my graduate student can bring her 9-month-old little girl to work when necessary and I get to play with her while her mom gets some work done. Win-win!” wrote MIT Professor Troy Littleton in his post.

The tweet is complete with a picture of the crib inside the office. Take a look at the share below:

The post, since being shared on May 8, has collected over 1.1 lakh likes and more than 7,900 retweets and still counting. Several people have posted comments to share their reaction to the gesture.

What do you think of this gesture?

