Professors join students to dance to Jhoome Jo Pathaan at college in Delhi. Watch

Jhoome Jo Pathaan has been a fan favourite since its release. The peppy dance number has wowed people and many are taking to social media to share their versions of the dance or recreating the hook step. Amid those videos, one has left people smiling. This video shows a few college professors joining their students in a performance to the song.

The video was posted on the official page of the Department of Commerce, Jesus & Mary College, University of Delhi. “Glimpses of a fun-filled day with the coolest professors of JMC joining the flashmob at Commacumen’23,” they wrote as they posted the video.

The video opens to show a few students performing the song. Within moments, four professors join them to perform the hook step from the track originally picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Aise professors toh hum bhi deserve karte hai [We also deserve such professors],” wrote an Instagram user. “Humne kya galti ki hai? Hume aise kyu nhi milte ? [What’s our mistake? What don’t we get such professors?],” posted another. “Yellow saree lady = main character energy,” expressed a third. “Queeens,” commented a fourth.