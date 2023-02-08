Propose Day 2023: 5 adorable proposal videos that will melt your heart

Valentine's week has begun, and many people are excited to surprise their partners. Today is the second day of this exciting week and marks Propose Day. Many people propose to their significant others or declare their love for them today. And if you are also planning to do the same, we have some amazing proposal videos that you can take inspiration from! Take a look at them below:

1. Love is in the air, literally

On an Air India flight to Mumbai, a man got down on one knee and proposed to his fiancée, who was shocked by the sweet gesture. Air India crew helped the man plan the proposal and ensured that other passengers were not disturbed. As he proposed, the woman was taken aback, and people around them cheered for them.

2. Man plans surprise proposal at the new house

The video was posted on Ring's official Instagram, and it will make your heart melt with cuteness. As a couple is shifting into their new home, the man calls the woman out and asks for her help. He then surprises her by getting down on one knee.

3. Couple proposes to each other at the same time

Dr. Bee Nichols began making plans months in advance to pop the question to James Kavanagh when they were on vacation. She was unaware that he had also decided to ask her to marry him at the same time and location. Adorable, isn't it?

4. Man's grand proposal and a dreamy ring

In a video posted on Instagram by, Divyadeep Bhatnagar he shared that he wanted to do something special for his partner. The man took a plane to Antwerp, the world's diamond capital, to purchase a ring. When he got there, he looked at several options, researched, and bought a ring. Finally, when he got back home, he gathered his loved ones for a big proposal.

5. Google Maps Proposal

Steffen Schwarz used a machine to plant a field of corn in such a way that it reads, "Do you want to marry me?" Schwarz says that in May of last year in Huettenberg, central Germany, he made his fiancée fly a drone over a field to display a romantic message. German news agency dpa had reported this news. You can read more about it here.

Valentine's week started with Rose Day yesterday. On Propose Day, many people plan to express their feelings to the other person. This will be followed by Chocolate Day on February 9, Teddy Day on February 10, Promise Day on February 11, Hug Day on February 12, and Kiss Day on February 13. Finally, Valentine's Day will be celebrated on February 14.

