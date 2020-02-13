Man makes grand marriage proposal, it shows up on Google Maps

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:20 IST

A German man’s marriage proposal got a bigger audience than he had planned, after it showed up on an aerial picture used by Google Maps.

The German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday that 32-year-old part-time farmer Steffen Schwarz used a machine to plant a field of corn in such a way that the gaps spelled out the words “Do you want to marry me?”

Schwarz says he got his girlfriend to fly a drone over the field last May in Huettenberg, central Germany, revealing the romantic message. She said yes.

He told dpa he hadn’t intended or expected the image to appear on Google’s popular mapping service until ann aunt in Canada pointed it out to him.

The man was surprised to learn that the proposal is on Google Maps.

The news soon reached social media and people dropped all sorts of comments on the post. While some were elated by this unusual proposal, others took a more hilarious route while commenting.

“Will theirs be “children of the corn?” joked a Twitter user. “Farmer’s wedding proposal is truly corny in the best way,” wrote another. “Pretty epic,” commented a third.

Schwarz and his fiancee plan to marry in June.

What do you think of this unusual proposal.

Also Read | ‘Sleeping Beauty proposal’ video gives Anand Mahindra ‘inferiority complex’. Here’s why