e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Man makes grand marriage proposal, it shows up on Google Maps

Man makes grand marriage proposal, it shows up on Google Maps

The man was surprised to learn that the proposal is showing up on Google Maps.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 13, 2020 13:20 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Berlin
Marriage proposal seen on Google Maps.
Marriage proposal seen on Google Maps. (Google Maps)
         

A German man’s marriage proposal got a bigger audience than he had planned, after it showed up on an aerial picture used by Google Maps.

The German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday that 32-year-old part-time farmer Steffen Schwarz used a machine to plant a field of corn in such a way that the gaps spelled out the words “Do you want to marry me?”

Schwarz says he got his girlfriend to fly a drone over the field last May in Huettenberg, central Germany, revealing the romantic message. She said yes.

He told dpa he hadn’t intended or expected the image to appear on Google’s popular mapping service until ann aunt in Canada pointed it out to him.

The man was surprised to learn that the proposal is on Google Maps.
The man was surprised to learn that the proposal is on Google Maps.

The news soon reached social media and people dropped all sorts of comments on the post. While some were elated by this unusual proposal, others took a more hilarious route while commenting.

“Will theirs be “children of the corn?” joked a Twitter user. “Farmer’s wedding proposal is truly corny in the best way,” wrote another. “Pretty epic,” commented a third.

Schwarz and his fiancee plan to marry in June.

What do you think of this unusual proposal.

Also Read | ‘Sleeping Beauty proposal’ video gives Anand Mahindra ‘inferiority complex’. Here’s why

tags
top news
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Panchayat polls to be held in J-K, first since Article 370 scrapped
Explosion at Lucknow court premises, 2 lawyers injured
Explosion at Lucknow court premises, 2 lawyers injured
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
SC orders parties to go public with reasons for picking tainted candidates
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Disquiet in BJP after defeat in Delhi polls, but all back nationalism plank
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Virat Kohli reacts after RCB remove picture and name on social media
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
Angrezi Medium trailer: This is Irrfan we have all been waiting for
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
New Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020 launched. Check price here
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
Donald Trump’s visit to India: Will India-US clinch a trade package?
trending topics
Arvind KejriwalVirat KohliIndia vs New ZealandGATE 2020Bigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

india news