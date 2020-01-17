‘Sleeping Beauty proposal’ video gives Anand Mahindra ‘inferiority complex’. Here’s why

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 12:48 IST

Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share a viral proposal video which has already created quite a stir online. In case you have missed it, it’s a video of a man proposing to his girlfriend through an animated Sleeping Beauty movie. There’s a chance that the clip will fill you up with warm fuzzy feelings or leave you with an ‘inferiority complex’ – just like Anand Mahindra.

“This clip has been going viral globally. This gent apparently hack-animated a Disney movie to propose to his childhood sweetheart,” Mahindra wrote. Then he jokingly wrote that he thought he did a good job with his proposal 40-year-ago. Further wittily added, “now I have an inferiority complex”.

This clip has been going viral globally. This gent apparently hack-animated a disney movie to propose to his childhood sweeetheart.. And I thought I had done a good job 40 yrs ago with my proposal. Now I have an inferiority complex! pic.twitter.com/jbTAYBg3nh — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 16, 2020

Mahindra’s post received lots of appreciation and people dropped all sorts of comments. Since being shared some 16-hour-ago, the video has gained close to 1.2 lakh views. It has also garnered about 15,000 likes and over 2,700 retweets.

While some were at awe, others agreed with the business tycoon. A few even urged him to share the story of his proposal. Some went a step further and suggested Mahindra to recreate the magic of his proposal again. Here’s what they tweeted:

Really awesome and very innovative, 💓 touching and romantic way of proposing, using Disney styles animation to animate & put superb life to awesome proposing style 👏👏💐 Technology & innovativeness works in enriching love life too as we see in this clip 👌🏻👌🏻 — DR_SUBHASH KUMAR SHARMA (@SUBHASHKUMARSH9) January 17, 2020

It's a good thing mine is done too...He's ruined it for every guy from here on 😂😂😋#SetsTheBarHigh — Suhail Chandhok (@suhailchandhok) January 17, 2020

There is always some scope of improvement. Do it again Sir! All over again. Both of you will enjoy! (Disclaimer : Do a sentiment analysis if any chance hearing a NO now 😬😂) — Vrajesh Tripath! વ્રજેશ ત્રિપાઠી (@VrajTripathi) January 17, 2020

So cool 😁 — Gutta Jwala (@Guttajwala) January 16, 2020

The people seen in the video are Filmmaker Lee Loechler and his girlfriend Sthuthi David. Loechler worked for six months to animate a fake screening of David’s favorite Disney movie Sleeping Beauty, reports CNN.

Loechler hired an illustrator to get the images done where the main characters were recreated to look like Loechler and David. He then rented out a theater to play the movie and invited David’s family. Also, in a bid to make the setting look real, he took to reddit to invite volunteers to fill up the movie hall.

It was during a pivotal scene where the price in the movie wakes up the princess, Loechler included the proposal scene. From that point, the story turned into a real life fairy tale with David finally saying yes.

It happened on December 30 at the Coolidge Corner Theatre. The duo along with David’s family and the volunteers went out for pizza and beer to wrap up the sweet event.

What do think of this adorable proposal video?