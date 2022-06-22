Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Proud mama dog brings her baby to introduce him to human. Sweet video goes viral

The video of the proud mama dog introducing her baby to a human was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the mama dog taking her baby to her human.(Reddit/@Rredite)
Published on Jun 22, 2022 01:00 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos showcasing the bond of trust between dogs and their pet parents are often incredible to watch. Those are the videos that can fill anyone’s heart with a warm feeling. Case in point, this video shared on Reddit that showcases how a mama dog trusts a human with her tiny baby.

The video is posted with a simple caption that reads, “Proud poodle mommy showing her little boy.” The clip opens to show a dog walking towards a person sitting on a couch. Within moments, it becomes clear that she is carrying her baby in her mouth. Upon reaching the human, she gently places the baby on their hands and then jumps onto the couch to sit beside them. Towards the ends, the clip shows the human showering the mama pooch and her baby with love.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, it has gathered more than 59,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. People also shared various comments while reacting to the video.

“The emotions between mama, baby, and her human! So loving, so trusting!” wrote a Reddit user. “This is a serious dose of lovey warm and cuddly chemicals,” posted another. “Something something oinions,” shared a third. “This is the most rewarding display of trust with a canine companion. When they know that their human means love, comfort, and safety. It always warms my heart when I see dogs trust their people like this,” commented a fourth. “I can't even imagine how absolutely HONORED I would be if a dog brought me their baby like this, omg,” expressed a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?

