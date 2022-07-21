Proud mama Smriti Irani shares heartwarming post to celebrate son Zohr Irani’s graduation

Smriti Irani was every bit the doting and proud mother when she shared a heartwarming post celebrating her son Zohr Irani’s graduation. In an Instagram post, she also shared a video fromher son's graduation ceremony.

“Your graduation today @zohrirani signals the advent of new possibilities… to live your potential, to chase your dreams, to live and love responsibly, to be you... just you… I’m proud, I’m overwhelmed, I’m overjoyed… love you much … God bless,” she wrote along with a heart emoticon.

The video shows Zohr Irani’s named being called during the graduation ceremony. Soon he is seen walking towards a person standing on the stage and folding his hands to say namaste.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 81,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

Actor Divya Seth Shah wrote, “My fav boy,” while reacting to the post. To which, Smriti Irani replied with a heart emoticon. Mirzapur actor Vikrant Massey posted, “Congratulations.” He also received a reply from the union minister who shared a folded hands emoticon. Zohr Irani also reacted to the comment with a heart emoji.