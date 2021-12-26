Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Proud papa Varun Gandhi posts about daughter baking cookies for first time ever
trending

Proud papa Varun Gandhi posts about daughter baking cookies for first time ever

Varun Gandhi’s post about his daughter prompted people to post appreciative comments.
Varun Gandhi took to Twitter to share the post.(HT Photo)
Published on Dec 26, 2021 03:11 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

BJP MP Varun Gandhi was every bit the doting and proud father when he shared an adorable picture of his daughter Anasuyaa. In a tweet, which is shared a few hours ago, he shared about his daughter baking cookies for the first time ever.

“My daughter Anasuyaa after baking her first ever batch of cookies…,” he wrote while posting the picture. The image shows the kid standing in front of a bookshelf wearing an apron. She is seen holding a tray filled with cookies too.

Take a look at the post:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated nearly 18,000 likes and counting. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Beautiful. God bless her, Varun!” wrote a Twitter user. “My compliments to the chef,” posted another. “What a cutie,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the share by Varun Gandhi?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter varun gandhi
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP