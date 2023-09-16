Proud pet parents show off their dogs on ‘Simba Cam’ at a Mets game

Most dog owners have tried to do the iconic ‘Simba lift’ with their pooch babies at least once, and during a recent Mets game some pet parents got to do so in front of a live audience. We are talking about a ‘Simba Cam’ that was displayed during a baseball match at Citi Field in Queens, New York. The cam allowed the dog parents to show off their pooch babies accompanying them to the stadium.

The image shows people showing their dogs on 'Simba Cam'. (Instagram/@jakebrownradio)

Instagram users and podcast host Jake Brown shared a video of people showing off their dogs on the cam. “The debut of ‘Simba Cam’ featuring dogs was a big hit at Citi Field at the Mets game last night,” he wrote along with the clip he shared on Instagram.

The video opens to show a giant screen on one side of the field. As it progresses, people from different corners of the stadium are seen holding their dogs over their heads.

Take a look at this wonderful ‘Simba Cam’ video:

The video was posted two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated close to 16,000 views. The share has also received nearly 800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about the video?

“What I didn't know I needed,” posted an Instagram user. “This is the best thing ever,” shared another. “We need this,” added a third. “OMG! This is amazing,” joined a fourth. “The cutest thing ever,” wrote a fifth.