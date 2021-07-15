Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Cat videos are one of the main contributors of happiness and fun in the Internet and clips figuring out what a feline can probably be thinking are the cherry on top of the category. This Instagram video featuring two gorgeous kitties is one such funny example. Shared by Lorena Pages, the narration of the video may leave you laughing.

The clip shows two white-furred cats calling their human for some food. Each and every scene of the video paired with Pages’ hilarious commentary makes the clip a delightful watch. “I’m 100% sure this is what they are saying,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 12, the clip has garnered over one million views. The hilarious narration left many laughing out loud. The apt representation of the many moods of a hungry kitty left many cat parents seconding the clip. Others simply shared heart emojis to show their love for the felines.

“I just want a litol nibol,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s like you can read their minds,” commented another.

“I can’t stop laughing, this is hilarious,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

