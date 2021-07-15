Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling
trending

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

“I’m 100% sure this is what they are saying,” reads the caption.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 06:00 PM IST
The image shows a kitty grabbing some food from a plate.(Instagram/@lorenapages)

Cat videos are one of the main contributors of happiness and fun in the Internet and clips figuring out what a feline can probably be thinking are the cherry on top of the category. This Instagram video featuring two gorgeous kitties is one such funny example. Shared by Lorena Pages, the narration of the video may leave you laughing.

The clip shows two white-furred cats calling their human for some food. Each and every scene of the video paired with Pages’ hilarious commentary makes the clip a delightful watch. “I’m 100% sure this is what they are saying,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on July 12, the clip has garnered over one million views. The hilarious narration left many laughing out loud. The apt representation of the many moods of a hungry kitty left many cat parents seconding the clip. Others simply shared heart emojis to show their love for the felines.

“I just want a litol nibol,” wrote an Instagram user. “It’s like you can read their minds,” commented another.

“I can’t stop laughing, this is hilarious,” wrote a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cat video
TRENDING NEWS

Psst, a bite please! Woman voices thoughts of her cats, leaves netizens giggling

Passenger invites cab driver for helicopter ride, he shares video

Baby elephant gets a trunk massage to help clear its nose. Watch

Elon Musk has this to say on Jack Dorsey’s reply to Twitter’s Fleet-related post
TRENDING TOPICS
Maharashtra SSC result
PM Modi
Malik movie review
Rishabh Pant
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Zika cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP