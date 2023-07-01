Puchka served with tender coconut, Coca-Cola. People say, ‘Big no’

Do you love puchka? Or maybe you like to call it pani puri or golgappa or pani batasha? Whatever you may call it, most people love this street food that is simply delicious to eat. Sometimes, sellers add twists to the dish to make it even more interesting. However, the fusion versions don’t always leave people happy. That is the reaction netizens are having to puchka being served with Coca-Cola and tender coconut water.

The image shows a man serving Coca-Cola puchka. (Instagram/@tfrreels)

A video of the dish is posted on an Instagram page called The Foodies Retreat Reels. “Tag your friends with whom you want to try these unique street food,” reads the caption posted along with the video. It also explains that these fusion puchkas are available at Vivekananda Park in South Kolkata.

The video opens to show the seller first preparing puchka with Coca-Cola. A person tasting the dish also shares that they like it. He then goes on to prepare a plate with tender coconut water.

Take a look at the video of puchka:

Yay or nay? What do you think of these fusion puchkas? Are you someone who would like to try them? As for netizens, many took to the comments section to express their unhappiness. Some even said that they would never try puchkas served with tender coconut water and carbonated soft drinks.

Take a look at how Instagram users reacted to the tender coconut and Coca-Cola puchka:

“Thoda sa zeher de do [Give me some poison],” posted an Instagram user. “Sesh, sob sesh [Everything is finished],” added another. “Instantly I don't wanna try,” joined a third. “Don't eat this,” wrote a fourth.

The video was posted about seven days ago. Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 9.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has gathered close to 35,000 likes. What are your thoughts on the video? Would you like to try these fusion puchkas?

