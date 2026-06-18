Pune founder claims residents are getting muddy water despite 1.5 crore flats and 70 lakh annual tanker bills

A Pune-based entrepreneur has raised concerns over water quality in the city after sharing a picture of murky, muddy water allegedly supplied to his residential society.

The founder said that the situation pointed to a looming public health crisis. (X/@DealsDhamaka)

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Taking to X, Vineeth K, founder of Deals Dhamaka, claimed that despite residents paying around ₹70 lakh a year for water tankers and spending ₹1-1.5 crore on flats, they were still forced to deal with contaminated-looking water.

“This is water from our society this week. No added preservatives, that’s exactly the colour of water delivered by tankers,” Vineeth wrote, while sharing a picture showing brownish water. He said that the situation pointed to a looming public health crisis.

“We pay ~70L every year for water tankers, if this is the situation for us … imagine what the restaurants and roadside eateries are getting,” he wrote. “A silent health pandemic is awaiting in Pune. With this type of water for chores and drinking, very soon health, skin diseases, water borne diseases will follow,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The founder also expressed frustration over the cost of housing in the city. “The condition is pathetic after paying 1-1.5Cr for flats and have to live in such circumstances,” he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The founder also expressed frustration over the cost of housing in the city. “The condition is pathetic after paying 1-1.5Cr for flats and have to live in such circumstances,” he concluded. {{/usCountry}}

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What did social media say?

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The post quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many voicing concerns over the state of basic amenities in Pune and other cities.

“No clean air. No clean water. Adulterated food. Public medical systems barely functioning. What progress should we celebrate?" asked one user.

“This condition is common in Thane, Mumbai also in all major cities of Maharashtra. Maharashtra is becoming more and more expensive state. Try moving to a B or C grade city like Baroda, Indore, Belgaum, Bhopal. Life is much better there,” commented another.

“Really feel pathetic that even after 79 years of independence, govt can't supply water on regular basis. Don't know why one need to pay property taxes. Basic necessities continue to be luxury for many in India,” wrote a third user.

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“That’s really bad. It’s all extortion in terms of taxes and land registration but when it comes to give back that is again out of pocket. Sometimes i think why do we even vote,” said another.

“This is the sad reality of Pune. I don't understand how people are paying a hefty amount to purchase flats in the outskirts of the city where basic amenity like water is not available. The newly expanded areas in last few years are totally dependent on water tankers,” wrote one user.