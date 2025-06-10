Search Search
Pune ‘miracle tree’ with holy water turns out to be leaking pipe, video goes viral

ByMuskaan Sharma
Jun 10, 2025 02:52 PM IST

A viral video showed locals in Pune worshipping a tree for its supposed holy water. Investigations revealed a pipeline leak beneath the tree.

In yet another case of devotion crossing into superstition, a video from Pune has gone viral. It shows locals offering flowers, turmeric, and vermilion to a tree trunk, believing it was exuding holy water. However, a municipal inspection later revealed that the water was actually leaking from an underground pipeline.

Believing that "miracle water" with “healing powers” was flowing from the trunk, many began worshipping it with traditional offerings.(X/@thesonawanex)
The incident took place in Pimpri’s Premlok Park, where residents began gathering outside Sahara Society after videos surfaced of people treating a Gulmohar tree as sacred. Believing that "miracle water" with “healing powers” was flowing from the trunk, many began worshipping it with traditional offerings.

According to a report by Punekar News, the sudden outpouring of faith drew crowds, with locals convinced they were witnessing a divine event. However, when officials from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) arrived, the truth came out.

"It's not a miracle. An old water pipeline runs beneath the tree. Due to a leak, water found an outlet through the hollow trunk," Deputy Engineer Pravin Dhumal told Punekar News.

Officials subsequently shut off the water supply and began repair work without removing the tree.

Take a look at the clip here:

A video shared on X summarised the incident: “In the area of Pimpri Chinchwad, citizens began offering garlands, flowers, turmeric, and vermilion to a tree, worshipping it after seeing water coming from it. Later, some sensible citizens informed the municipal corporation about this, and during the investigation, it was revealed that a water pipeline had burst beneath the tree."

The video has since sparked criticism and debate online, with many users expressing concern over growing superstition in urban areas.

"Superstition is increasing in urban areas more than in rural areas. What could be the reason?" one user asked.

"How can we progress as a nation if these kind of things still happen in 2025," said another.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Follow Us On