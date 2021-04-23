Home / Trending / Pune Police’s post on ‘acts of kindness’ captures the true essence of humanity
Pune Police’s post on ‘acts of kindness’ captures the true essence of humanity

“We will win together. Salute to your services,” wrote a Twitter user while reacting to the post.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON APR 23, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Pune Police took to Twitter to share the image.(Twitter/@PuneCityPolice)

“We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone,” these words by former US President Ronald Reagan perfectly capture the essence of a post which is now winning people’s hearts on Twitter. There is a possibility that the post will win you over too.

Pune Police took to Twitter to share the post. It consists of a picture along with a heartwarming caption. “Acts of Kindness. Seen and unseen moments of care in Pune city. We are all trying to take care of each other,” the caption reads.

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the share has gathered nearly 400 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“We will win together. Salute to your services,” wrote a Twitter user. “Salute,” shared another.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What do you think of Pune Police’s post?

