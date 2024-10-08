Pune's 'Garba king' dies of heart attack while performing garba. Disturbing video emerges

As the Navratri festival captivates the nation, a heart-wrenching incident has cast a shadow over the joyous celebrations in Pune. The vibrant atmosphere of Dandiya and Garba has been marred by the sudden death of Ashok Mali, a Garba trainer known as the 'Garba King.' The 50-year-old artist collapsed from a heart attack while performing at a Garba event in Chakan, leaving the local community in mourning. Garba King Ashok Mali died of a heart attack while dancing with his son at a Navratri celebration in Pune.(X/@htmarathi )

(Also read: Teen collapses while dancing at her sister’s wedding in UP, dies. Doctors suspect heart attack)

A joyous occasion turns to grief

In a disturbing video that quickly circulated online, Ashok was seen dancing with enthusiasm alongside his son, Bhavesh, at a bustling Garba venue in Chakan. The festive crowd was captivated by their performance as they swayed to the popular song “Ghoonghat Mein Chand Hoga Aanchal Mein Chandni.” Witnesses noted that Ashok initially seemed to be enjoying himself, but as the dance continued, he suddenly became dizzy and collapsed to his knees.

The atmosphere shifted dramatically as bystanders rushed to assist him. Bhavesh, witnessing the distressing turn of events, hurried to his father's side. Members of the crowd swiftly transported Ashok to a nearby hospital, but tragically, the medical team pronounced him dead upon arrival, despite their best efforts.

(Also read: 'World’s most monstrous bodybuilder’ dies at 36, days after suffering heart attack)

A community in mourning

Ashok Mali's unexpected death has sent ripples of sorrow through the community. The news has stirred deep feelings among local residents, many of whom admired his dedication to the art of Garba. "We were all enjoying the festival, and then everything changed in an instant. It's hard to process what happened," shared a local attendee.

For the past four to five years, Ashok had worked as a Garba trainer, revered for his skills and passion. He was regularly invited to lead Garba sessions at various venues during the Navratri season, making his sudden passing all the more poignant for those who knew him.