Puppy devours 24 socks, a scrunchie and more, undergoes emergency surgery to survive

Pet owners often deal with their furry companions chewing on household items, but one Bernese Mountain dog took it to a dangerous level. Luna, a playful 7-month-old pup, had a near-fatal experience after swallowing an 24 socks, a onesie, a shoe insert, a scrunchie, and two hair ties. The shocking incident took place in California, and only emergency surgery saved her life, according to the Corona Animal Emergency Centre. Puppy swallowed 24 socks and a onesie, needed life-saving surgery, now recovering well.(Instagram/coronaanimaler)

(Also read: Mother dog’s sweet gesture of gratitude towards woman feeding her puppies melts hearts. Watch)

Rushed to the vet

Luna’s owners noticed something was seriously wrong when she began vomiting and had a swollen, firm abdomen. Alarmed, they rushed her to the emergency animal hospital. Vets quickly conducted an examination and discovered a severe intestinal blockage caused by an array of clothing items she had swallowed.

Check out the post here:

The veterinary team performed two critical procedures: a gastrotomy to clear her stomach and an enterotomy to remove the onesie that was causing a major obstruction. The clinic later shared details of the surgery on Instagram, writing, “Against all odds, Luna pulled through and is now wagging her tail again.”

A bizarre collection of items

The clinic also posted photos of the recovered socks and an X-ray showing Luna’s clogged intestines. The images left pet owners stunned, with many taking to the comments section to express their amazement and relief that Luna survived.

(Also read: Man saves shivering puppies from biting cold by lighting bonfire: 'Compassion knows no bounds')

One user commented, "I'm so happy things went well for Luna. Best wishes for a speedy recovery and a healthier start!" Another added, "That must have been terrifying for everyone. So glad she's recovering!"

A third person joked, "She had a whole laundry hamper inside her!" while another praised the vets, writing, "Holy moly! Great work to your team—what a case!"

Many users also shared their own experiences with mischievous pets, with one joking, "Guess I should start keeping an eye on my dog’s sock-stealing habits before we end up in the ER too!"