Puppy gets really excited to meet human’s baby for first time. Watch cute video

Dogs are really man’s best friend and that’s why they bond with their babies from the day they are born. Videos of dogs bonding with their human’s babies are always so wholesome to watch. It is always heartwarming to see when a puppy meets a baby and they grow up together. Like this video shared on Instagram which shows a Golden Retriever puppy meeting with its human’s baby for the first time.

The video was shared by the Instagram page goldenretrieverunion three days ago and it has received over 94,000 views so far.

In the video, the puppy is so excited to meet the baby that it is seen standing up on its hind legs. In other shots, the puppy is seen sleeping together with the baby and it is just too adorable to watch.

Watch the adorable video of the puppy below:

The post got numerous comments with people loving the cuteness of the dog and the baby and said that they will be best friends forever.

“Two cuties together ultimate cuteness,” an Instagram user commented. “Golden Retriever will tell you that you are not alone in raising of children,” posted another user. Another user posted, “Beautiful!! They will be best Friends forever!”

The video was originally shared by the Instagram account Ford and Palmer. The dog is named Palmer while the kid is named Ford. The account shares a lot of videos of the kid and the doggo that are really cute to watch. The account has over 14,000 Instagram followers.

Watch their cute video below:

What do you think about this adorable friendship between the kid and the dog?

