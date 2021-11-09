Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / PV Sindhu dances to ‘Love Nwantinti’, viral video wows people. Seen it yet?
trending

PV Sindhu dances to ‘Love Nwantinti’, viral video wows people. Seen it yet?

PV Sindhu, the 26-year-old badminton player shared the video of herself dancing to ‘Love Nwantiti’ that went viral on Instagram.
PV Sindhu in her viral ‘Love Nwantinti’ dance video. (instagram/@pvsindhu1)
Updated on Nov 09, 2021 12:54 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

PV Sindhu recently uploaded an Instagram Reel that has left people amazed. There is a chance that her video will have the same effect on you too.

On November 7, the 26-year-old badminton player shared the video of herself dancing to ‘Love Nwantiti’. She danced to the remixed version of this song that was originally made famous by the Nigerian artist CKay. 

In the video, she was seen having a gala time in a beautiful, green lehenga while flashing a lovely smile.

Watch the video right here:

The video has raked in over 1.7 million views in a very short span of time. Ever since it was shared, it has also made people swarm to the comments section to compliment Sindhu.

RELATED STORIES

"Love love your dress," commented a viewer. 

"Cutie," said another. 

"Most beautiful girl from India," chimed in a third.

An Instagram user joked, "POV: You don't know how to dance but your family members force you to dance in front of relatives".

PV Sindhu was recently awarded with the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. It is the nation's third-highest civilian honour.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pv sindhu
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jeff Bezos posts reaction to viral video of Leonardo DiCaprio and Lauren Sanchez

Puffer fish swims around in water, video of beautiful creature may wow you

Kid feeds mom as she gets her mehendi done. Watch adorable video

'Lion' doggo walks with a lovely but fake mane. Viral video takes over Instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Padma Awards
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Poonam Pandey
Tamil Nadu Rainfall
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 2
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP