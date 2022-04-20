Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PV Sindhu recreates Thalapathy Vijay's hook steps from Arabic Kuthu. Watch

PV Sindhu took to Instagram to share the video that showcases her recreating Thalapathy Vijay's hook steps from Arabic Kuthu.
The image of PV SIndhu is taken from the Instagram video where she is seen recreating Thalapathy Vijay's hook steps from Arabic Kuthu.(Instagram/@pvsindhu1)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 09:30 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Arabic Kuthu, a track from Thalapathy Vijay's film Beast, has turned out to be a hit among people on social media, especially Instagram. There are many who are still posting videos showcasing their cool dance moves while grooving to this number. And, the latest one came from ace badminton player PV Sindhu. Taking to Instagram she posted a video of herself recreating the hook steps that Vijay showcases.

Sindhu posted the video with nothing else but the name of the song and two emoticons. She wrote, “Arabic Kuthu,” and added a multiple musical notes emoticon along with a winking face emoji.

The video opens to show her dressed in jeans and a top while standing at what appears to be a terrace. Throughout the video she aces the cool moves.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 14 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several likes, including one from Sania Mirza. Till now, the clip has amassed nearly 1.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Aww,” wrote an Instagram user. “Awesome,” commented another. “Lovely,” posted a third. “Dance on a KGF song,” requested a fourth. Many showcased their reactions using heart or fire emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video?

