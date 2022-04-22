Python named Wolverine rescued from a store shelf gets forever home

A heartwarming story of a snake getting adopted after being rescued from a store has melted people’s hearts into puddle. Shared on Facebook by City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control, a government agency, the happy ending of the tale may leave you smiling too.

The agency initially shared a post sharing about Wolverine and urging people to adopt him. “Happy tuesssssssday. Meet our little friend, Wolverine. This young python was found at our local Walmart chillin’ on a shelf. It’s unclear how he got there, but it was a good thing a Good Samaritan saw him and got him to safety at the shelter. He is officially off his stray hold and he’s in the market for a forever home! He would do best with an experienced snake owner. He’s a bit stressed and slightly spicy. He is growing used to the thought of being handled and will likely be able to relax more in a calmer environment,” they wrote when they originally shared the post. Alongside, they also added, “If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an application on our website. ”

People answered to their request and finally, the reptile found his pet parents. The organization informed about the same through an edit to their post. “EDIT: Wolverine has been adopted!” they wrote.

Take a look at the post which also shows an image of the beautiful creature:

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered more than 2,100 shares. It has also accumulated several comments from people. While some commented while the post was originally shared, a few did so after the agency added the update about the snake’s adoption.

“Look at that face,” wrote a Facebook user. “Poor baby I hope someone gives it a good home they make awesome pets. I had one,” shared another. “Beautiful snake,” posted a third.

Prior to the update, the agency also shared a little note talking about the snake’s journey and thanking those who tried helping. “Wolverine update: He now has MANY potential adopters and because of this, he is no longer listed as available on our website. We realize snakes can be quite alarming for some and we can imagine finding one in a public space may cause discomfort. We would love to know how our little pal ended up in Walmart, but Wolverine isn't talking!” they shared.

“We believe all living creatures, even those we do not understand or those that may cause fear, deserve to be treated with kindness and respect. We believe, Wolverine, will make a wonderful companion to the right family and we also believe he very much deserves that option. Thank you to everyone who shared his bizarre adventure and we are sure his next chapter is just around the corner!” they added.

Then the agency shared another post informing everyone about the adoption. “Thanks for all of the shares and snake love! Our spicy little ball python has found a wonderful home!” they posted and shared an image:

